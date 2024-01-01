FA Council’s first Muslim member: Islamophobia is not being treated as seriously as other forms of discrimination in football

Shafaqna English- Muslim FA Council member Yunus Lunat has told Sky Sports News that Islamophobia is not being treated as seriously as other forms of discrimination in football.

Yunus Lunat said that football has a blind spot when it comes to Islamophobia amid a four-fold increase in the number of incidents in the first half of last season.

Lunat, who is the former chair of the FA Race Equality and Advisory Board, pointed to a spate of incidents over the last 18 months – and how they have been dealt with – which he believes illustrates how Islamophobia is not being treated as seriously as other forms of discrimination.