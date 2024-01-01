CAIR condemns Tajikistan’s threat to ban hijab

Shafaqna English-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Tajikistan’s threat to ban hijab as Latest Example of Global Islamophobia.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned attempts by Tajikistan’s parliament to ban “clothes alien to Tajik culture,” a phrase widely viewed as describing Islamic attire, including the hijab (head scarf). The draft amendments are expected to be approved and signed into law.

