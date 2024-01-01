English
WHO: Up to 11000 Palestinians in Gaza need immediate medical evacuation

Shafaqna English- Between 7,000 and 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza are in urgent need of medical evacuation, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The number was confirmed by Hanan Balkhy, the WHO’s regional director in the Eastern Mediterranean, during a meeting in Geneva with the Association of the Accredited Correspondents to the United Nations, Anadolu Agency said.

Balkhy stressed that those requiring medical evacuation, need to undergo treatment in specialised hospitals, and highlighted the “rippling” effect on neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria.

