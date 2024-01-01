[Video] From Compassion to Action

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 16

Laya Behbahani is a multifaceted individual with a remarkable journey spanning academia, activism, and personal growth. Currently holding positions as a sessional lecturer in labor studies, an associate at the Police Studies Center, and a business policy analyst at Simon Fraser University, Laya’s professional achievements are impressive. However, her true passion lies in raising awareness about the challenges faced by migrant workers in the Middle East. This commitment stems from her childhood experiences in Dubai, where she witnessed the mistreatment of migrant workers and felt compelled to take action. Through academic research, teaching, and advocacy, Laya strives to shed light on human trafficking and labor exploitation, hoping to effect meaningful change in the lives of vulnerable workers.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Laya’s personal journey is equally inspiring. Raised with a strong moral compass instilled by her parents, she found her faith and identity through introspection and exploration. Embracing Islam in her early twenties, Laya faced challenges, including wearing the hijab, but persevered with determination and resilience. Her marriage to esteemed scholar Shik Azher Naser has been a source of support and inspiration, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect, partnership, and breaking gender stereotypes. Through her experiences, Laya embodies a commitment to social justice, personal growth, and building meaningful connections, making her journey a testament to the power of conviction and compassion.

Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada)

www.shafaqna.com