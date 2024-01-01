The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Black Magic”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Black Magic”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is the practice of magic permissible, in promoting good acts and removal of evil in some people? Answer : It is not permissible. Related Fatwas

Question 1: I have been told that I am under Black Magic. I feel that my mind is blocked and I cannot think and concentrate deeply. Also, I cannot think constructively which is destroying my professional and personal life. Kindly suggest me duas / amaal which I can do to come out of this painful trauma. Answer : We advise you to read the Holy Quran, particularly the four chapters that begin with “Qul” i.e. “Qul howallahu ahad”, “Qul yaa ayyohal kaferoon”, “Qul a’uzo berabbil falagh”, and “Qul yaa ayyohal kaferoon”. At the same time, you should visit a doctor.