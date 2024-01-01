The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Black Magic”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Black Magic”.
Question: Is the practice of magic permissible, in promoting good acts and removal of evil in some people?
Answer: It is not permissible.
Question 1: I have been told that I am under Black Magic. I feel that my mind is blocked and I cannot think and concentrate deeply. Also, I cannot think constructively which is destroying my professional and personal life. Kindly suggest me duas / amaal which I can do to come out of this painful trauma.
Answer: We advise you to read the Holy Quran, particularly the four chapters that begin with “Qul” i.e. “Qul howallahu ahad”, “Qul yaa ayyohal kaferoon”, “Qul a’uzo berabbil falagh”, and “Qul yaa ayyohal kaferoon”. At the same time, you should visit a doctor.
Question 2: Is it permissible to use white magic which is employed for good and is the opposite of black magic which is used by evil persons?
Answer: Magic in all its shapes and forms is forbidden [even that which is used to undo magic] unless the matter rests upon a greater benefit such as saving the life of a respected person.
