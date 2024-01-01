Najaf’s Governor Visits Qom

Shafaqna English– The Governor of Najaf accompanied by a delegation from Iraq visited the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran.

According to Shafaqna, Yusuf Makki, the Governor of Najaf was welcomed by Hojjatul-Islam Safar Fallahi, General Manager of the Holy Shrine. He visited different places of the Holy Shrine. He also visited the graves of scholars buried in the Holy Shrine.

Then, he paid his respects to the shrine of Karimah of Ahlulbayt (SA) and recited written prayers and performed Namaz/Salaah.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com