English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Shia islam

Najaf’s Governor Visits Qom

0

Shafaqna English– The Governor of Najaf accompanied by a delegation from Iraq visited the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran.

According to Shafaqna, Yusuf Makki, the Governor of Najaf was welcomed by Hojjatul-Islam Safar Fallahi, General Manager of the Holy Shrine. He visited different places of the Holy Shrine. He also visited the graves of scholars buried in the Holy Shrine.

Then, he paid his respects to the shrine of Karimah of Ahlulbayt (SA) and recited written prayers and performed Namaz/Salaah.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Exclusive Video] Lady Fatimah Masoumah’s (SA) Life Story

asadian

Qom: Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) to be decorated with flowers on occasion of Karamat Celebrations

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Qom: Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS) in shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA)

parniani

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Qadr Night in holy shrine of Qom

parniani

[Photos] Qom: Eid Al-Mab’ath celebrated at Hazrat Masoumeh’s (SA) holy shrine

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Sheikh Zakzaky Honoured in Qom

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.