UNICEF: 90% of children in Gaza lack food for proper growth

Shafaqna English- About 90 percent of children in Gaza lack nutrition and face “severe” threats to their “survival, growth and development”, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF reported. “In the Gaza Strip, months of hostilities and restrictions on humanitarian aid have collapsed the food and health systems, resulting in catastrophic consequences for children and their families,” UNICEF said. It said that five sets of data collected between December 2023 and April 2024 had found that 9 out of 10 children in the Gaza Strip, which has been pounded by an Israeli offensive since last October, are suffering from severe food poverty, meaning that they are surviving on two or fewer food groups per day. “This is evidence of the horrific impact the conflict and restrictions are having on families’ ability to meet children’s food needs – and the speed at which it places children at risk of life-threatening malnutrition,” UNICEF said.

FAO: Over 1M people in Gaza ‘expected to face death, starvation’ by mid-July

Over 1 million people, almost half of the Gazan population, are “expected to face death and starvation by mid-July,” the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.

“The ongoing conflict in Palestine is expected to further aggravate already catastrophic levels of acute hunger, with starvation and death already taking place, alongside the unprecedented death toll, widespread destruction and displacement of nearly the total population of the Gaza Strip,” the agency warned.

Government Media Office in Gaza warns of new looming famine in northern Gaza

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza warned of a looming famine threatening again Gaza and North Gaza governorates, while food security crisis is worsening in central and southern governorates, especially with the displacement of tens of thousands of residents from the city of Rafah following the Israeli ground invasion of the city.

The GMO confirmed in a statement, received by Sanad News Agency on Wednesday evening, that Israeli occupation army has been tightening the siege on the entire Gaza Strip for more than a month by taking over and closing the Rafah crossing, preventing the entry of aid convoys through both of Rafah and Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossings.

It explained that only a total of 257 aid trucks entered the Gaza and North Gaza governorates last week from the west of Beit Lahia, including 148 trucks loaded with flour for bakeries and citizens, and 26 trucks of medicines and medical consumables.