OIC condemns Israeli flag march in East Jerusalem

Shafaqna English- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Wednesday an Israeli flag march in Occupied Jerusalem to mark Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization strongly denounced Israeli incursions “into Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem and allowing settlers to organize a provocative march” in the city.

“Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine and is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967,” OIC said.

“We reject any measures or decisions aimed at imposing Israel’s alleged sovereignty over this city and its holy sites as they are considered illegal,” it added.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri sounds the alarm against Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri sounded the alarm against the escalating Israeli violations and attempts to gradually impose the Israeli sovereignty and control over the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Sabri said in press remarks on Wednesday the Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem have been remarkably increasing especially the Flag March and Knesset sessions scheduled be held on Wednesday for changing the identity of Al-Aqsa identity.

He pointed out that extremist Jewish groups are taking advantage of the current political situation to implement their plans as they believe the current time is the right time for carrying out aggressive plans.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

