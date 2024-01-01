[Video] Commentary of the Holy Quran 7:199

Shafaqna English | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah Al-A’araf (7:199)

بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِيمِ

خُذِ الْعَفْوَ وَأْمُرْ بِالْعُرْفِ وَأَعْرِضْ عَنِ الْجَاهِلِينَ

In The Name of Allah, The Beneficent, The Merciful

199. “Keep to forgiveness and enjoin kindness, and turn away from the ignorant.”

Commentary:

Here, the Qur’ān, in a very short and interesting way, states the circumstances of leadership, preaching, and guiding people. It also corresponds with the previous verses which referred to the theme of the propagation of pagans.

At first, addressing the Prophet (S), the verse points to three parts of the duties of leaders and preachers. It begins telling the Holy Prophet (S) not to be strict with people and to accept their excuses; and to avoid demanding them anything beyond their ability. However, he should conciliate people. The verse says:

“Keep to forgiveness…”

The second command is that he (S) should enjoin people to do good deeds and what wisdom approves as worthy achievements, and Allah has introduced them as good things. The verse says:

“…and enjoin kindness…”

In the third stage, it commands him to have patience and endurance against the ignorant people without having any dispute with them. The verse says:

“…and turn away from the ignorant.”

In the course of their activities, the leaders and preachers may face with some fanatic, obstinate, ignorant and unaware persons, or some people whose level of thought and morals are very low. Such people might abuse them, accuse them, and put them into trouble.

Therefore, the way of solving this difficulty is not disputing with such ignorant people. The best way is to tolerate them with patience and ignoring these kinds of actions of theirs. Experience has shown that this way is better to be paved for awakening the ignorant and quenching the fire of their anger, envy, and bigotry.