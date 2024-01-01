The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Bribery”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Bribery”.
Question & Answer
Question: What is your ruling on getting one’s work done through bribery?
Answer: If someone’s duty is to do a job without getting money but he does not do it without receiving it, giving money to get something done is permissible but it is haram for the recipient to use the money.
Yes, there are cases where bribery is Haram (forbidden), for example, in judiciary cases bribing the judge.
