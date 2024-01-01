Palestinians face ‘apocalyptic’ medical situation as Israeli forces intensify strikes

Shafaqna English- The hospitals in Gaza right now are struggling to deal with the patients and even the wounded people who arrived at the hospital within the past couple of hours, as the medical situation is completely very dire and apocalyptic.

Within the past couple of hours, there was a clear intensification by Israeli bombardments across multiple areas, and in particular, again, evacuation centres are the target.

The Israeli army has targeted an evacuation centre, a UN-run school in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. At least three Palestinians have been killed, while 15 others were wounded.

The number of casualties might really accelerate and rise within the coming hours.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com