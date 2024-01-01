Turkish House in New York hosts panel on combatting Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- The Turkish House in New York hosted a panel on Wednesday titled “Combating Islamophobia in the Modern World.”

The panel was jointly organized by the Consulates General of Türkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Turkish Consul General Reyhan Ozgur said that Islamophobia undermines the principles of diversity, unity and mutual respect in society, similar to any form of hatred.

Ozgur emphasized that Islamophobia not only targets Muslims but also fuels division and intolerance globally. He stressed that combatting Islamophobia is not the responsibility of any nation or group alone but requires a collective effort and collaboration.

Prof. Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University cited Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza as an example of Islamophobia, saying that the genocide in Gaza, alongside many other revelations, exposed the global apartheid system.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

