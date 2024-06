Shafaqna English- The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a new health aid project to provide life-saving to people in Yemen’s hard-to-reach district.

Funded with $1m from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), the project focuses on remote, underprivileged mountainous areas affected by the ongoing Yemeni crisis – particularly in the far-reaching Maqbanah District of Taiz Governorate.

Sources: Doha News

