English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Palestinian scholars visit Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine in Mashhad

0

Shafaqna English- A group of scholars and officials from Palestine visited the mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

During the visit on Wednesday, they held talks with Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohammad Zolfaqari, the director of the non-Iranian pilgrims department of the Astan Quds Razavi (the custodianship of the holy shrine).

Hojat-ol-Islam Zolfaqari stressed that supporting the oppressed people of Palestine should be real and not be limited to words.

At the meeting, Sheikh Hussein Qassim, a member of the Palestinian scholars council, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for backing Palestine.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] The Quran Museum of Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine

nafiseh yazdani

Imam Reza’s (AS) holy Shrine fully prepared to host visitors during Ramadhan-Nowruz

leila yazdani

[Photos] Ramadhan welcoming ceremony in Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Chinese influencers visit Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine

leila yazdani

[Photos] Mashhad: Snowfall in Imam Ridha’s (AS) Holy Shrine

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Mashhad: Gathering of the Quran memorizers in Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.