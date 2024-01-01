Palestinian scholars visit Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine in Mashhad

Shafaqna English- A group of scholars and officials from Palestine visited the mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

During the visit on Wednesday, they held talks with Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohammad Zolfaqari, the director of the non-Iranian pilgrims department of the Astan Quds Razavi (the custodianship of the holy shrine).

Hojat-ol-Islam Zolfaqari stressed that supporting the oppressed people of Palestine should be real and not be limited to words.

At the meeting, Sheikh Hussein Qassim, a member of the Palestinian scholars council, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for backing Palestine.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com