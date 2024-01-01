Taliban ordered to collect Jafari jurisprudence books from schools in Bamiyan

Shafaqna Afghanistan– Head of Education (Department of Education) of the Afghan Shia province of Bamiyan has ordered the delegations of this department in other cities of this province to collect “Jafari jurisprudence” books from the schools in this province.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Enayatullah Sahar‎, the head of education of Bamiyan province, issued an order to collect jurisprudence books from the schools through an official letter and announced that a new book will be prepared and distributed to teach both jurisprudence.

This is while local sources in this province say that the process of collecting Jafari jurisprudence books from the schools has been started in the past days.

In the meantime, some sources from Balkh province in northern Afghanistan also reported that the process of collecting Jafari jurisprudence books from the schools has been started in some parts of this province too.

Previously, Taliban had stopped teaching of Jafari jurisprudence at the universities and higher education institutions in Afghanistan.

Close to the past three years, resumption of teaching of Jafari jurisprudence in educational and higher education centers has been one of the major demands of the Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council from Taliban.

However, the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education (Ministry of Science) has officially rejected the request of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council to include Jafari jurisprudence in curriculum in March 2023.

In the resolution of its leadership council session, this ministry of Taliban explained if this request is accepted, other existing religions in Afghanistan will also demand separate curriculum.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com