AA: 24 Muslims elected to India’s lower house of parliament

Shafaqna English- 24 Muslim lawmakers elected to India’s lower house of parliament, in the 2024 general elections, against 26 in 2019.

The seven phased, marathon polls, which began on April 19, ended on June 1 and the results were declared on June 4.

According to final results announced by election commission, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats in the 543-member house, while the main opposition Indian National Congress got 99 seats. The BJP, however, remained short of the 272-seat majority on its own and is now set to return to power with the help of alliance partners.

Muslims are the largest minority in India and have a population of 183 million, 14% of 1.4 billion people. But their share in parliament has remained below 5%.

In this year’s polls, political parties fielded as many as 78 Muslim candidates across the country, against 115 in 2019.

