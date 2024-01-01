English
International Shia News Agency
UNHCR calls for immediate international action on humanitarian crisis in Africa’s Sahel region

Shafaqna English–The United Nations has called for immediate international action on worsening humanitarian crisis in Africa’s Sahel region.

More than 3.3 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger over the past four years due to conflict exacerbated by the climate crisis, said the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on Friday.

“This staggering forced displacement of civilians demands immediate international action to prevent it from worsening,” Alpha Seydi Ba, the UNHCR spokesperson for West and Central Africa, told a media briefing in Geneva.

“The security situation in the central Sahel is volatile, forcing people to flee their homes in search of safety and protection.”

Source:TRT WORLD

