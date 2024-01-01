Survey: Some 40 percent of Germans in favour of recognising Palestinian statehood

Shafaqna English–Some 40 percent of Germans in favour of recognising Palestinian statehood as an independent state, a new survey has revealed.
Some 40 percent of respondents said Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state, while 27 percent said they were against such a move. About 33 percent indicated that they were not sure.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left-liberal coalition government has repeatedly turned down calls for the recognition of the Palestinian state, arguing that current conditions were not suitable to take such a step.
Last month, Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a Palestinian state and urged other European states to follow their lead. This week Slovenia also recognised Palestinian statehood.