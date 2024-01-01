Around 3,000 Afghan refugee families return Afghanistan from Pakistan in two months

Shafaqna English- Around 3,000 Afghan refugee families in Pakistan have returned to their country in last two months.

The officials at Nangarhar Directorate of Refugees and Returnees say that they have provided all the facilities for the returnees from Pakistan in Omari camp.

Some of the returnees complain about the mistreatment of the Pakistani forces and say that it has become difficult for Afghans to live in Pakistan.

On the other hand, some other officials in the Omari camp say that they fully cooperate with the returnees in terms of moving them to their home provinces.

Source: Ariana News