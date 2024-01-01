English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Rights groups: Dire toll Israel’s bombardment-siege of Gaza has had on Palestinian children

0
Almost 40 Palestinian children have been killed so far this year in the occupied territories and in many incidents, Israeli forces appear to use lethal force in a manner that violates international human rights law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said. The United Nations rights chief issued a statement on Thursday expressing “alarm” at the large numbers of Palestinians – particularly children – who have been killed and injured by Israeli forces in occupied Palestinian territory so far this year.

Shafaqna English- Rights groups have condemned the dire toll Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza has had on Palestinian children across the enclave.
More than 15,500 children have been killed, according to the Gaza government media office.
UNICEF says nine in 10 Palestinian children in Gaza are living in “severe child food poverty, surviving on diets comprising two or fewer food groups per day – one of the highest percentages ever recorded”.
The World Health Organization says more than four in five Palestinian children in Gaza “did not eat for a whole day at least once in the three days” in advance of a recent food insecurity survey.
Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP) says thousands of Palestinian children have been critically injured and face “a lifetime of recovery to heal from the physical and psychological trauma” of the war.

Source: ALJazeera

 

Related posts

Palestinians face ‘apocalyptic’ medical situation as Israeli forces intensify strikes

leila yazdani

UNICEF: 90% of children in Gaza lack food for proper growth

leila yazdani

WHO: Up to 11000 Palestinians in Gaza need immediate medical evacuation

nafiseh yazdani

UNRWA: Israel war causes ‘catastrophic damage’ to environment

leila yazdani

Gaza: Morgues & hospitals overflow with casualties as Israeli strikes continue

leila yazdani

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of ‘Flag March’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.