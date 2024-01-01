Rights groups: Dire toll Israel’s bombardment-siege of Gaza has had on Palestinian children

Shafaqna English- Rights groups have condemned the dire toll Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza has had on Palestinian children across the enclave.

More than 15,500 children have been killed, according to the Gaza government media office.

UNICEF says nine in 10 Palestinian children in Gaza are living in “severe child food poverty, surviving on diets comprising two or fewer food groups per day – one of the highest percentages ever recorded”.

The World Health Organization says more than four in five Palestinian children in Gaza “did not eat for a whole day at least once in the three days” in advance of a recent food insecurity survey.

Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP) says thousands of Palestinian children have been critically injured and face “a lifetime of recovery to heal from the physical and psychological trauma” of the war.

