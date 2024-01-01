English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

0

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli restrictions.
According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.
The Israeli forces assaulted and brutally beat a young man at Asbat Gate, and prevented him from entering the holy shrine and performing the Friday prayer.
A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the holy city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.
The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.
Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 7June 2024 [Video]

nasibeh yazdani

Palestinians face ‘apocalyptic’ medical situation as Israeli forces intensify strikes

leila yazdani

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 31 May 2024 [Video]

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer Despite Israeli Restrictions

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Over 16,000 Palestinians living in one school in central Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 24 May 2024 [Video]

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.