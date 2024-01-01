30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

The Israeli forces assaulted and brutally beat a young man at Asbat Gate, and prevented him from entering the holy shrine and performing the Friday prayer.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the holy city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Source: Palestinian Information Center