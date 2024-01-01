Poll: Majority of Israelis will not vote for Netanyahu in upcoming elections

Shafaqna English- Majority of Israelis will not vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections, a poll in Israel showed.

The poll conducted by Channel 12 found that 62% of voters will not cast their ballots for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as the leader of Israel.

The poll showed just 19% would vote for a party that supports Netanyahu, while 19% of other respondents said they do not know.

The results also indicated that 30% of those who currently classify themselves as voters within Netanyahu’s bloc said they will not vote for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as prime minister.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com