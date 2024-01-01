English
UK’s Labour Party to include pledge on recognizing Palestinian state in election manifesto

Shafaqna English- The UK’s Labour Party is reportedly backing the recognition of a Palestinian state in its upcoming election manifesto, Guardian reported.

The manifesto, which sets out the party’s policies ahead of the vote on July 4, will also pledge to ensure that recognising a Palestinian state is not vetoed by a “neighbouring country”, the newspaper reported.

Labour’s Leader Starmer said last month that he wanted to recognise a Palestinian state if he won power, but that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.

Sources: New Arab

Leave a Comment

