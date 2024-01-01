ALJazeera: ‘Explosions every minute’ as intense Israeli strikes target central Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israeli forces have launched air raids in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, leaving a number of killed and wounded.There are dozens of corpses on the streets with rescue workers unable to reach the injured people.

Israeli forces launch ‘unprecedented brutal attack’ on Nuseirat

Gaza’s Government Media Office says the Israeli forces have launched “an unprecedented brutal attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp,”leaving dozens of people killed and wounded in the streets.

“[It] continues its aggression against all areas of the Central Governorate, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital [in Deir el-Balah] is in a catastrophic situation,” it said.

Israeli forces launched “a barbaric and brutal aggression” in the camp, directly targeting civilians, the office said, adding that ambulances and civil defence cannot reach the area due to the intensity of the bombing.

Ambulances have not stopped transferring people to Al-Aqsa Hospital

The ambulances have not stopped transferring injuries, and not only ambulances. We’re talking about people, donkey carts, cars and anyone trying to help as much as possible.

