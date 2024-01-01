Rights groups: Women’s rights in Afghanistan not negotiable

Shafaqna English- A group of international organizations advocating for human rights have written to the United Nations that the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are “not negotiable,”ahead of the third Doha meeting.

Eleven organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are the signatories of the letter released by the NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security.

In the letter, they stated that the space for women and girls to make their own decisions and live their lives gets smaller every day, adding that the international community’s approach to Afghanistan has failed to deter the IEA from imposing restrictions on women.

The organizations have asked the United Nations not to concede to any of the IEA’s stated conditions for participation in the Doha meeting, that would undermine addressing the protection of women’s human rights.

They said that all restrictions “violating the rights of Afghan women and girls, including, but not limited to, education, work, movement, assembly, expression and dress must be immediately and unconditionally removed.”

Sources: Ariana News

