Biden asserts USA forces remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats

Shafaqna English- USA President Joe Bidenhas stated that American forces “remain postured” outside Afghanistan to address terrorist threats.

Biden said this in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President pro tempore of the Senate.

“United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan,” according to the letter released by the White House on Friday.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com