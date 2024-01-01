Non-Muslim woman targeted in Islamophobic attack in Melbourne

Shafaqna English- ‘Non-Muslim woman in Melbourne came under an Islamophobic attack, according to an independent organization that tracks anti-Muslim sentiment in Australia.

“Last night, a Melbourne woman found the words ‘Get out Muslim C***’ and ‘Death to Palestine’ alongside a number of swastikas graffitied on her driveway outside her Melbourne home in Victoria,” said the Islamophobia Register Australia in a statement on Friday.

“The victim, a non-Muslim woman named Rita Mannessis believes she was targeted as she’s shown open support for the Palestinian cause,” said the statement.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

