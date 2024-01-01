Marriage in religions

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- Marriage is a significant institution in many religions, often regarded as a sacred bond. Here is an overview of marriage in some major religions:

Islam

Concept: Marriage (Nikah) is a legal and social contract between a man and a woman.

Ceremony: Includes the signing of a marriage contract and the Mahr (dowry) given to the bride.

Purpose: Fulfillment of mutual rights and responsibilities, companionship, and procreation.

Divorce: Permitted but discouraged; involves specific procedures for both men and women.

Christianity

Concept: Marriage is seen as a covenant between a man and a woman, mirroring the relationship between Christ and the Church.

Ceremony: Typically involves vows, rings, and blessings from a clergy member.

Purpose: Love, companionship, and procreation.

Divorce: Views vary; generally discouraged in Catholicism but more accepted in Protestant denominations.

Judaism

Concept: Marriage (Kiddushin) is a holy covenant between a man and a woman.

Ceremony: Includes the Ketubah (marriage contract), the Sheva Brachot (seven blessings), and the breaking of a glass.

Purpose: Companionship, procreation, and fulfilling religious obligations.

Divorce: Permitted but involves specific religious procedures, including the granting of a Get (divorce document).

Hinduism

Concept: Marriage (Vivaha) is a sacrament (samskara), essential for fulfilling one’s dharma (duty).

Ceremony: Involves various rituals like the Saptapadi (seven steps around a sacred fire) and exchange of garlands.

Purpose: Companionship, procreation, and continuation of family lineage.

Divorce: Traditionally rare but legally recognized in modern India.

Buddhism

Concept: Marriage is a secular bond, not a religious duty; the emphasis is on mutual respect and love.

Ceremony: Can vary widely; often includes simple blessings and adherence to local customs.

Purpose: Companionship, mutual support, and emotional well-being.

Divorce: Not forbidden but viewed as a last resort; generally treated as a personal matter.

