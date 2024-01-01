English
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe“

Shafaqna English SICM Mahfil Ali welcomed Diana Darke who spoke on her book “How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe“ on Friday (7 June 2024 ).

Speaker:

Diana Darke (born 6 March 1956) is an author, Middle East cultural writer, Arabist and occasional BBC broadcaster. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, the Financial Times, the Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph and Al Araby. She graduated from Wadham College, Oxford, in 1977, where she studied German and Philosophy/Arabic, then went on to work for the British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and Racal Electronics Plc as an Arabic consultant.

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: My Fitness Journey and Becoming an ASICS FrontRunner

