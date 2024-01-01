The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Business”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Business”.

Question: A Muslim works in a non-Muslim country, in a private office, or in a government office, or on contract for a specific project where he is paid by the hour. Is it permissible for him to waste some hours or work negligently or intentionally delay the job? Does he deserve the full wages? Answer : It is not allowed; and if one does so, he is not entitled to full wages.

Question 1: Is it permissible to work as salesman or cashier in shops that sell pornographic magazines? Is it permissible to deal in these kinds of magazines? Is it permissible to print them? Answer : None of these [activities] is permissible because they aim at promoting forbidden acts and spreading obscenity.