Doctors describe scenes inside Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza as “complete bloodbath”

Shafaqna English- Doctors describe the scenes inside Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza as a “complete bloodbath.” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says Al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals are “overwhelmed”.

The dead and wounded from Israel’s massive assault on Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp have overwhelmed hospitals.

The continuous bombardment of Palestinians’ homes in Deir el-Balah, Bureij, and Rafah continues.

Israel: Attacks on Gaza’s eastern Deir el-Balah continue

The Israeli military says its operations are continuing in eastern Deir el-Balah and eastern Bureij after Saturday’s operation to rescue four captives in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In a situational update on Telegram, the army said fighter jets were “striking numerous terror targets in the area, as well as armed terrorists who posed a threat” to Israeli troops.

Central Gaza residents feel ‘terrified’ after Nuseirat attack

The day was very tough on everyone in the central area, especially given that many evacuated there from Rafah because they thought that it was a safe area. We’re talking about families completely wiped out. The destruction in the area is massive.

Al-Aqsa Hospital is still overwhelmed. At least 400 Palestinians were injured in a couple of hours and brought there and the facility had already been packed with injuries. The injuries are very critical. Some people need immediate amputation.

Israel’s raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp has caused outrage

Israel’s raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp has caused outrage, with the EU calling it “a massacre”.

UN relief chief calls for end to civilian suffering in Gaza

The UN relief chief voiced concern Saturday about an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, which left 210 victims dead and more than 400 injured.

“Today, Nuseirat refugee camp is the epicenter of the seismic trauma that civilians in Gaza continue to suffer.

“The images of death and devastation following Israel’s military operation there prove that each day this war continues, it only grows more horrific,” Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

Griffiths reiterated that nowhere is safe in Gaza and health care in the besieged enclave “is hanging by a thread.”

Albanese: Israel uses hostages to legitimize its genocide in Gaza

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the release of four Israeli captives held in Gaza did not need to come at the expense of hundreds of Palestinian lives, including women and children.

“ It should not have come at the expense of at least 200 Palestinians, including children, killed and over 400 injured by Israel and allegedly foreign soldiers, while perfidiously hiding in an aid truck. This is humanitarian camouflage at another level,” Albanese said in a social media post.

“Israel has used hostages to legitimize killing, injuring, maiming, starving and traumatizing Palestinians in Gaza. And while intensifying violence against Palestinians in the rest of the occupied territory and Israel,” the UN rapporteur underlined.

Rights expert: Continuing USA support allows Netanyahu to pursue ‘war crimes strategy’ in Gaza

International pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war on Gaza “clearly is good, it’s just insufficient”, Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch and a visiting professor at Princeton University told Al Jazeera

“If you look at President Joe Biden, he says the right things. He says take more care to spare Palestinian civilian life. Let in more food and humanitarian aid. But he doesn’t back that up with action,” Roth said.

“He continues supplying the arms and the military aid that is used to bomb and starve Palestinian civilians.

“When the International Criminal Court prosecutor sought an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Biden said it was, basically, an outrage.

Palestinian president seeks emergency UNSC session after ‘Nuseirat massacre’

Palestine demanded an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss a “massacre” committed by Israeli forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

“Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has instructed Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the repercussions of the bloodshed” committed by Israeli forces in the Nuseirat camp, the Palestine News Agency Wafa reported.

Sources: ALJazeera, Palestinian Information Center, Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com