Shafaqna English- As the blessed Hajj season approaches, pilgrims from around the world gathered in Medina, preparing to make their journey to the Holy House of God in Mecca.

The Prophet’s Mosque was a hub of activity, where pilgrims read the Qur’an, and performed prayers.

The spiritual journey from Medina to Mecca marks a significant milestone in the Hajj rituals, with pilgrims eagerly looking forward to fulfilling their religious duties.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com