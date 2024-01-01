Crises intensify in Gaza as official start of summer

Shafaqna English- As the official start of summer approaches in Gaza, crises intensify and suffering becomes more apparent.

People are living in tents, in the open air, and wherever they can find shelter, deprived of all their rights.

The suffering began with displacement and homelessness, away from their homes, neighborhoods, and villages. However, this suffering has become even harsher with the onset of scorching heat waves. Tent dwellers describe their shelters as ovens, if not worse.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

