Shafaqna English- Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s special representative on combatting Islamophobia talks about ongoing efforts to end Muslim hate crime in London, on the solemn anniversary of the tragic killing of four members of a London Muslim family.

On the solemn anniversary of the tragic killing of four members of a London Muslim family, the community gathered to honour the lives of the Afzaal family and continue to stand against Islamophobia.

Sources: CBC

