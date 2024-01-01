Egypt enacts unprecedented cut on bread subsidy

Shafaqna English- The Egyptian government has quadrupled the subsidized price for traditional flatbread

to 0.2 Egyptian pounds (about 0.0042 U.S. dollars) nationwide.Egyptians struggle with first bread subsidy cut in decades.

For years, nearly 70 million people, or 60 percent of Egypt’s population, counted on the long-running bread subsidy scheme to fill their stomachs. Before the price hike, the government’s production cost of each loaf was 1.25 pounds.

The public budget is expected to be cut down by 13.4 billion pounds following the new move, Ali Moselhi, minister of supply and internal trade, told local Sada al-Balad TV on May 29.

Sources: Xinhua Net

