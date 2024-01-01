English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Egypt enacts unprecedented cut on bread subsidy

0

Shafaqna English- The Egyptian government has quadrupled the subsidized price for traditional flatbread
to 0.2 Egyptian pounds (about 0.0042 U.S. dollars) nationwide.Egyptians struggle with first bread subsidy cut in decades.

For years, nearly 70 million people, or 60 percent of Egypt’s population, counted on the long-running bread subsidy scheme to fill their stomachs. Before the price hike, the government’s production cost of each loaf was 1.25 pounds.

The public budget is expected to be cut down by 13.4 billion pounds following the new move, Ali Moselhi, minister of supply and internal trade, told local Sada al-Balad TV on May 29.

Sources: Xinhua Net

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt: Government denies forcing worshippers to pay electricity bills of Mosques

asadian

New Arab: Difficult living conditions in Egypt

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.