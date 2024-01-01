Pope Francis calls for immediate peace deal in Gaza

Shafaqna English- During his weekly Sunday address, Pope Francis encouraged the international community to “act urgently” to help people of Gaza .

Pope Francis calls on nations to act urgently to help the people of Gaza with desperately needed humanitarian aid. He encourages peace efforts at a summit hosted by Jordan set to take place next week. He remembers the suffering people of Ukraine and Myanmar.

In the coming days Jordan will host an international conference focusing on the humanitarian emergency in Gaza. Following the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis called attention to the summit convened by the King of Jordan, the President of Egypt and the Secretary General of the United Nations, thanking them for this “important initiative.” He strongly encouraged the international community to “act urgently” and use all means possible to assist the people of Gaza exhuasted by the war. He appealed that humanitarian aid quickly “reach those in need” and that no one should prevent it from arriving. The Pope recalled that 8 June 2024 marked the tenth anniversary of the invocation for peace that took place in the Vatican, attended by the late Israeli President, Shimon Peres, and Palestinian President Abu Mazen. He said that encounter showed that “joining hands is possible, and that it takes courage to make peace, far more courage than to wage war.”

The Pope then strongly encouraged ongoing negotiations between those involved, “even though they are not easy,” while expressing hopes that proposals for peace, a ceasefire on all fronts, and the release of the hostages, “will be accepted immediately for the good of Palestinians and Israelis.”