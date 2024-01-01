Madinah: Smart robots launched to assist pilgrims visiting Prophet’s Mosque

Shafaqna English-A smart robot service has been launched in Madinah to display and broadcast awareness and educational messages and health advice for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in more than 96 languages of the world.
The robot, a project from the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, is positioned at the courtyard next to the Prophet’s Mosque.
Aside from the robot service, volunteer and awareness teams from the city health authorities continue their work, with 220 male and female volunteers, and more than 12 teams working around the clock to serve pilgrims performing Hajj.
Source:Arab News