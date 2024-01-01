English
59 armed conflicts took place worldwide in 2023, highest since end of WWII

Shafaqna English-  Armed conflicts reached post-WWII record in 2023,  a new study has found.

The Peace Research Institute of Oslo (PRIO) said 59 armed conflicts took place worldwide last year, led by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Twenty-eight of the conflicts were in Africa, followed by Asia with 17 and the Middle East with 10. Just three conflicts were recorded in Europe and a single example in the Americas.

Although the number of conflicts grew last year, the number of countries that experienced conflicts declined from 39 in 2022 to 34.

