VOA: WHO highlights impact of climate change on human health

Shafaqna Science- Climate-related natural hazards have some “serious mental and physical health effects” on pregnant women, the young, and the elderly. In a series of articles presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), documented scientific evidence highlighted the harmful effects of climate change on the major stages of the human life cycle, VOA reported.

“These provide important scientific evidence on how the health of pregnant women, newborns, children, adolescents and older people is affected by air pollution and various climate hazards, including wildfires, floods and extreme heat,” said Anayda Portela, Director of WHO’s Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, at a briefing for journalists in Geneva on Friday.

She added: “This evidence is critical because it shows the leading health risks for each of these groups for these different climate events.”

Climate-related health risks have been “critically underestimated” for younger and older people and during pregnancy, “with serious, often life-threatening consequences,” the collection of articles published in the Journal of Global Health shows, she noted.

For example, premature births, now the leading cause of child death, “increase during heat waves, while older people are more likely to suffer heart attacks or respiratory distress,” the authors noted.

Heatwaves also “affect cognitive function and therefore learning in children and adolescents,” they reported.

In addition, 2023 has been confirmed as the hottest year on record by the World Meteorological Organization’s State of Global Climate report. It also predicts that global temperatures “will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the entire five-year period 2024-2028,” which scientists warn could lead to immediate and irreversible changes in the climate.

