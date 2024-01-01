Shafaqna English- Israeli bombings in Gaza worsen water shortages and forcing families to ration, ALJazeera reported.

With many of Gaza’s water wells and pipelines destroyed in the war, accessing water has become a daily struggle for Palestinians in the coastal enclave.

Anas al-Jamal, a pregnant woman in the enclave, tells Al Jazeera she has to leave her home every day to search for water to carry home.

“The water scarcity is severely affecting me because I’m supposed to rest and avoid strenuous physical activity,” al-Jamal told Al Jazeera. “We’re really struggling.”

