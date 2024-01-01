English
Far right gains but center-right still holds ground in European Parliament elections

Shafaqna English- After the four-day, 27-state democratic marathon that is the European parliamentary election, preliminary results clearly showed a shift to the right.

With the final results of the EP elections yet to be announced, most European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and the Greek Cypriot administration, have released their results.

According to preliminary results on the EP’s website, the European People’s Party, representing Germany’s “Christian Democrats,” won 184 seats.

