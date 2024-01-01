English
Saudi Arabia to host further 1,000 family members of Palestinian victims for Hajj pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia to host another 1,000 family members of Palestinian victims in Gaza for the Hajj pilgrimage.

The program will cover all logistical arrangements from their arrival in Saudi Arabia to their return to Palestine.

The King’s directive follows a similar one issued in May, bringing the total number hosted from Palestine for this year’s Hajj to 2,000, Arab News reported.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh said this gesture by King Salman underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Palestinian families and the broader Palestinian cause.

