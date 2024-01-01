USA presents new UNSC draft resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaqna English- The USA presented a second revised version of its draft resolution up for voting in the UN’s Security Council on a ceasefire plan for Gaza.

The latest changes were made to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement “consisting of three stages” in response to several requests made by several Security Council member states.

Among the most significant amendments Washington has made incudes the possible extension of a six-week-long ceasefire should negotiators require more time seeking a permanent end to Israel’s war and hostilities in Gaza.

The latest amendments also mention the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the remainder of Israeli captives – a notion previously omitted in the draft resolution.

Sources: New Arab

