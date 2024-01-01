Shafaqna English- Half of Gaza’s population may face starvation by mid-July, according to new reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The nutritional status of Gaza’s population continues to deteriorate, with children being among the hardest hit: nine out of ten children are currently surviving on two or fewer food groups per day.

A full-fledged famine has not yet been declared, but several health and nutrition experts have warned that people in Gaza are already dying of hunger. “Once a famine is declared, it is too late—many people will have already starved to death,” said Cindy McCain, World Food Program Executive Director, reflecting on the risks brought by hunger in Gaza and other regions ridden by conflict.

Source: Peoples Health Dispatch