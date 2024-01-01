Canada:Man set fire to a house showing Palestinian Symbols

Shafaqna English- A house showing Palestinian Symbols was targeted by an arsonist in Canada’s London.

London police are on the hunt for a male arson suspect following a fire incident at a house in the city’s northwest region on Saturday night.

The authorities responded to a fire report at a residence on Wateroak Drive around 10:40 p.m. The fire was successfully extinguished, and no injuries were reported, CBC News reported on Sunday.

Det. Insp. Alex Krygsman stated, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire appears to have been deliberately set and the suspect in the fire had obviously fled the scene. At this point we are treating it as a possible hate-motivated incident.”

The suspect reportedly arrived at the house on foot around 9:30 p.m., stole data-x-items from the front yard, including lawn signs showing support for Palestinians, and later returned to start a fire on the front porch before fleeing the scene.

This incident occurred just two days after a vigil marking the third anniversary of a hate-motivated truck attack that claimed the lives of four members of a Muslim family on June 6, 2021.

Source:IQNA