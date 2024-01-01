English
IOM: More than 10M people displaced in Sudan

Shafaqna English-Over 10 million people have been displaced in Sudan, according to International Organization for Migration.

Within Sudan, 70 percent of those displaced “are now trying to survive in places that are at risk of famine”, the IOM warned on Tuesday.

Since the war broke out in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, 7.26 million people have fled their homes, adding to 2.83 million already displaced by previous conflicts, the IOM said.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Sudan is facing the world’s worst displacement crisis, as the war shows no signs of abating and the spectre of famine haunts the country.

Source:TRT WORLD

