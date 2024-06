Shafaqna English- “Who are the True Followers of Imam Ali (AS)?” presented by Sheikh Azhar at Tasneem Institute .



Sheikh Azhar shares an intriguing story of a group of people who journey to Khorasan to meet Imam Ali Ibn Musa Ridha (AS). After introducing themselves to the guard as the “Shia of Ali”, Imam Al-Ridha (AS) declines to meet with them. After two months of denying them a private audience, he finally grants them permission to enter and teaches them a lesson they would never forget.

