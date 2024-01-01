[Video] Community Life Under God

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “Community Life Under God “, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Islam is a complete way of life, therefore the affairs of society are to be organised according to God’s guidance. This we call politics, therefore politics are part of Islam. The important thing about Islamic politics is that the organisation of society is under God’s guidance. This is the same perpetual guidance that has been sent to all the peoples of the earth, which in its final and universal form is contained in the Qur’an. The problem with any book of guidance is that it has to be interpreted and applied to human society.

This task was performed by the Prophet Muhammad, who is understood by Muslims to be sinless and infallible in his interpretation of the Qur’an. The Qur’an tells us that he speaks not out of his own will but by the will of God, therefore his example is normative for Muslim political interpretation [Q. 53:3]. Muhammad himself was not above the law of God. Rather he was subject to God’s guidance, like everyone else. As the prophet, he was the single leader of the Muslim community and thus set a model in Madina of the leader having spiritual, political, legal and military rule. This did not mean that he did not consult with other people in guiding the community. He followed the customary Arab practice of his time in consulting with the traditional clan chiefs and also extended this to consulting the whole community, including pointedly the women of the community. From this example, we have the Muslim practice of shura, seeking guidance through consultation.

The principle of shura is rooted in the Islamic understanding of what it is to be human. This is exercising the duty of every human being to be both the abd and the khalifa of God in society. Every Muslim has the duty to listen to, understand and put into practice the guidance of God in the affairs of society. This does not make human beings autonomous. The people are not free to do whatever the majority decide, just because it is a majority decision. Rather human laws must be worked out within the ethical guidelines laid down in the Qur’an and the sunna of Muhammad.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

