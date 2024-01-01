Grim fate of Afghan school girls under Taliban control from hard labor to forced exodus

Shafaqna English- The crisis of girls’ education in Afghanistan remains unresolved, after nearly three years of Taliban rule and global efforts to engage with the group.

Despite repeated promises to reopen schools, the Taliban have taken no action in this regard. As a result, female students are increasingly worried about their educational futures under Taliban rule. Many of these students, losing hope for the reopening of schools, have opted for migration, while others, deprived of education for a prolonged period, have turned to work such as carpet weaving, embroidery, sewing, street vending, and other labor-intensive jobs. These students express that the world has forgotten that girls in Afghanistan are deprived of education.

The families of these students are also concerned about the continued Taliban rule and their daughters being denied education.

Sources: Hasht-e-Subh

