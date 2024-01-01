English
French-Palestinian lawyer has been elected into European Parliament

Shafaqna English- Rima Hassan, French-Palestinian lawyer representing France’s most prominent left-wing party, has been elected into the European Parliament.

Thirty-two-year-old Rima Hassan was elected into the European Parliament on Sunday, representing the French left-wing party, La France Insoumise (LFI) or France Unbowed.

Hassan’s successful election into the European Parliament, however, came amid a surge in far-right parties gaining seats across the continent, chiefly in France, Belgium and Germany.

