French-Palestinian lawyer has been elected into European Parliament

Thirty-two-year-old Rima Hassan was elected into the European Parliament on Sunday, representing the French left-wing party, La France Insoumise (LFI) or France Unbowed.
Hassan’s successful election into the European Parliament, however, came amid a surge in far-right parties gaining seats across the continent, chiefly in France, Belgium and Germany.
Sources: New Arab